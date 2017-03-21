Over 100 children seeking admission into the School of the deaf at Koforidua in the Eastern Region, have been put on a waiting list due to lack of adequate facilities and structures to accommodate them.

The School, which currently has over 230 students, is facing congestion challenges at its dormitory and classrooms.

In an interview with Citi News, the Headmaster of the School, Jordan Agbona, said the school lacks structures to accommodate more of such vulnerable children in the community.

“As it stands now, over 75 to 100 children seeking admission into our school have been put on a waiting list due to inadequate facilities to accommodate them. The existing structures we have now is only enough for the current number of children here,” he stated.

The headmaster has thus called on NGOs and other agencies to also come and support them.

“Government is doing its bit to support us, but we all know they can’t do it all, so I am pleading with churches, NGOs, and other well-to-dos in our society to come to our aid and support us with structures for us to accommodate more of such vulnerable children in the society, and render quality tuition to them. We have lands which can be developed and expanded with structures.”

–

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana