President Nana Akufo Addo has appointed Mr. John Dekyem Attafuah as the new Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

The appointment was confirmed in a statement dated March 20, 2017, by the Ghana Airports Company Limited and copied to

Mr. John Attafuah, a Management Consultant, replaces Mr. Charles Asare who will be resigning as the MD by March 22, 2017.

Mr. Attafuah until his appointment, was the Managing Director of Virtual Access Limited; a market research company.

He has over 30years’ experience in the Energy, Services, Information Technology (IT) and Pharmaceutical industries.

Mr. John Dekyem Attafuah holds a degree in Computer Science and Statistics, from University of Ghana, Legon and a Master of Science degree, in Systems Development, from Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland.

With a practical and result-oriented management style, Mr. Attafuah has built a formidable track record of solid achievements in both the public and private sectors.

Mr. John Dekyem Attafuah, served as the Chief Executive Officer, of the National Petroleum Authority, from 2005 to 2009.

He has also co-authored a number of publications.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana