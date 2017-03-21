The Ghana Football Association has rubbished claims that the current technical team of the Black Stars has been dissolved.

Uncertainty over who becomes the successor to Avram Grant has sparked a number of reports in the media surrounding the back room staff.

The head coach’s position is currently occupied by the assistant manager of the team Maxwell Konadu on an interim basis while the six-man search committee goes about its business of trying to get a replacement for the Israeli manager.

Former head coach of the Black Stars during the Brazil 2014 World Cup Kwesi Appiah is being heavily tipped to bag the job.

The FA has called the reports fabrications and an attempt to create mischief.

“The backroom staff of the team is still in place until any orders to the contrary.

“Until then they are still in charge and hold the mandate as the technical team of the stars,” Communications Director of the GFA Ibrahim Saani Daara told Citi Sports.

The FA is expected to begin scrutinising candidates that have submitted their applications for the top job.

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana