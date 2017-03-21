Four basic schools in the Walewale Township of the West Mamprusi district in the Northern Region have been temporarily shut down effective Monday March 20, 2017.

A feud between teachers of the affected schools and encroachers on the schools land necessitated the temporary shutdown.

The affected schools are Walewale District Assembly Junior High School ‘B‘, Walewale primary ‘B‘ one and two and the Walewale District Assembly Kindergarten.

A teacher in one of the affected schools, Mohammed Yussif Baba in a Citi News interview narrated the situation there saying, “The cluster of schools has been closed down following an attempt by some encroachers on the school land to beat up teachers and pupils on Monday March 20, 2017.”

“The schools lands have come under persistent encroachment by some unscrupulous persons in recent times and the teachers in their attempt to save the lands petitioned the District Assembly and the Ghana Education Service last year to intervene and before the authorities could intervene, people were still seen developing on the lands,” he recalled.

“Today’s clashes were as a result of teachers’ refusal to allow some private developers to commence work on the lands and in the process a feud broke out between the teachers and the developers and had it not been the timely intervention of some community members, the teachers could have been wounded.”

“The lives of teachers were threatened. Some teachers were threatened with death and that they will die one after the other within 24 hours.”

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana