World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger has joined Major League Soccer side the Chicago Fire, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Manchester United midfielder has been a long-term target for the franchise, having been spotted meeting with Fire manager Veljko Paunovic in November 2016.

“We’re adding someone who has won at every level, including the very highest levels, and has done so in a way that is consistent with our values,” Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez told the paper.

“We as a club will now be forced to hold ourselves to a higher standard, an accountability level. Previously, I think we could satisfy ourselves with what is known domestically. Now we need to rise to a standard that is set more internationally.”

A Bayern Munich legend, Schweinsteiger joined Man United in 2015 but has been restricted to just 18 appearances for the club after falling out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2016.

–

Source: ESPN