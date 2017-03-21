Chiefs in the Banda township of the Brong Ahafo Region have promised to curse the unidentified group which threatened the lives of non-indigenes in the area if they do not own up and apologise for the threats.

The chiefs issued a one-week ultimatum to the people behind the recent threats, a group calling itself the Concerned Members of Banda Ahenkro.

The situation compelled the GES to shut down over 40 schools in the district to protect the lives of teachers and students whilst teachers and other public workers fled the town.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, the Paramount Chief of the town, Osabirima Okokyeredom Kwadjo Sito said the chiefs were united in their resolve to smoke out the persons behind the recent insecurity.

“We the chiefs of Banda have spoken. We have taken a united stance to fish out those behind the threats. We want to assure Bandaman that we will fish out those behind these threats.”

“If you know you are behind this, we are giving you one week to come out and apologise to us because we are about to take action that will bring dire consequences on the culprits. What we are about to do will bring a curse on those people and their family members,” he said.

“It is only nation wreckers who will make such threats. It is only nation wreckers who want to destroy the peace we are enjoying,” the chief maintained further.

Meanwhile, the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has appealed to workers and residents of Banda Ahenkro who have fled from the community to return and carry on with their duties without fear.

He assured that adequate security has been put in place to ensure their safety.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana