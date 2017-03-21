The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) has called for the arrest and prosecution of persons who forcefully took over management of the Kintampo Waterfalls without authorization prior to the tragic incident that occurred at the tourist site over the weekend.

“Arrest and prosecute all persons who forcefully took over the management or facilitation roles of the Kintampo Waterfalls without proper authorization,” a statement signed by Public Affairs Manager at BPS, Etornam Korda added.

Some 19 students lost their lives while scores of others were injured on Sunday when a tree fell on them when they were swimming in the pond underneath the waterfall amidst a rainstorm.

Following the reports, the Chief of Kyeremankoma, Nana Effah Guarkuro, lamented that the original tour guides at the place were sacked by some persons believed to be supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) weeks before the tragic incident.

The Bureau of Public Safety in the statement further called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Bureau also backed the closure of the Kintampo Waterfalls, and wants same done for other major tourist sites which do not have adequate safety assessment in the country.

“Close the Kintampo Waterfalls and all major tourist sites across Ghana, which have not undergone a comprehensive safety cum risk assessment in the last 12 months to the public for an in depth audit and risk assessment to be conducted by competent professionals.”

Kintampo waterfalls closed down indefinitely

The Kintampo waterfalls tourist site in the Brong Ahafo Region has been closed down indefinitely, following Sunday’s incident that claimed the lives of 19 students.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, explained that the closure is to enable thorough security and safety checks at the site.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

