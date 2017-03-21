The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), will commence a demolition exercise to remove structures constructed without permits in the Accra metropolis on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

The AMA in a statement made mention of unauthorized structures around the Odaw River, Korle Lagoon, Old Fadama among others, and has ordered persons responsible for such structures to remove them immediately.

The AMA reiterated the fact that the construction of structures without permits is also an offence punishable by law.

Also attracting sanctions from the law will be hawkers making a living on footbridges and the underpasses of overhead bridges, though the AMA has announced that it has agreed to allocate hawkers some space on the streets of Accra as part of a “red line” policy.

The AMA ordered such persons to cease these activities noting that, “all those who are selling on pavements and roads in the Metropolis are being reminded that their activities are contrary to AMA Street Hawking bye-laws 2011. While those hawking in the middle of the road are breaking the above-mentioned bye-laws as well as the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2008(Act 761) Section 29(2).”

Other offences highlighted in the AMA statement were the disposal of refuse and e-waste in waterways and the unauthorized parking of vehicles on pavements and roads.

Find below the full AMA statement

PRESS RELEASE

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) wishes to remind the general public especially all those who are putting up structures on government reserved lands such as along the Odaw River, Korle Lagoon, Old Fadama, the East Legon Green Belt, Mensah Guinea, Railway Station (around circle VIP Terminal), the stretch from Avenor to the Sikkens Bridge, Agbogloshie ,Glefe and Chemunaa where structures were removed last year and left fallow to enhance the ongoing dredging project to remove them immediately.

Furthermore, hawkers who have turned footbridges and the under-pass of over-head bridges into trading points are to stop these activities now. All those who are selling on pavements and roads in the Metropolis are being reminded that their activities are contrary to AMA Street Hawking bye-laws 2011. While those hawking in the middle of the road are breaking the above mentioned bye-laws as well as the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2008(Act 761) Section 29(2).

All are again being reminded that it is an offence to dispose of refuse, especially e-waste in water ways.

In addition, the unauthorized parking of vehicles on pavements and roads especially by mechanical shops and car garage owners are to desist from such practices and remove all vehicles either on repairs or abandoned from the shoulders of roads. AMA officials will clamp and tow such vehicles and surcharge the offenders for the cost of removal.

Finally, removal of such structures shall commence from WEDNESDAY MARCH 22, 2017 and they should know that constructing without permit is an offence punishable by law.

NUMO BLAFO III HEAD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana