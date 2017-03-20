Restricted Mode aims to filter out “more mature content” and is switched off by default.

But some vloggers, including Tyler Oakley, say they’re “perplexed” by non-explicit material being blocked.

The site tweeted: “We regret any confusion this has caused and are looking into your concerns.”

YouTube said: "LGBTQ+ videos are available in Restricted Mode, but videos that discuss more sensitive subjects may not be.

“We are so proud to represent LGBTQ+ voices on our platform – they’re a key part of YouTube what is all about.”

How Restricted Mode works

The company hasn’t addressed how Restricted Mode works, or why it’s blocked certain LGBTQ videos, but the statement added: “The intention of Restricted Mode is to filter out mature content for the tiny subset of users who want a more limited experience.”

Restricted Mode is intended to protect younger viewers from seeing adult content.

YouTube says it uses community flagging, age-restrictions and “other signals” to identify what is potentially inappropriate content and filter it out.

Source: BBC