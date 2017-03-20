The Headmistress of Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO), in Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region, Francisca Yizura, has disclosed that all suspended final year students of the school are to report to school today [Monday] 20th March 2017.

According to her, a meeting held on Saturday 18th March by the Kassena-Nankana municipal director and the Regional director of education with management of the school, resolved to call back the suspended students after a series of deliberations.

Mrs. Yizura said all suspended final year students should report to school but must apologize and sign a bond of good behaviour.

“The suspended final year students are to report to the school on Monday, 20th March, 2017, not early than 10:00 am. They are to come with application letters for re-admission and come with only their parents or guardians, we don’t want siblings, friends or borrowed parents.”

“When they come, they will sign a bond to be of good behavior and their parents will also sign as witnesses, then they will write a letter of apology to the municipal director of education Mrs. Anne Kye-eebo, headmistress of the school Mrs. Francisca Yizura, staff, the prefectural board and the Student Representative council (SRC).”

This was approved by the Regional director of education, Mrs. Sabina Obeng, Municipal director of education Mrs. Anne Kye-eebo, and management of NAVASCO.

Mrs. Yizura admonished students in second cycle institutions across the country to follow due procedure in getting their grievances addressed but not resort to threats of vandalism.

On Tuesday, March 14, the Municipal Director of education for Kassena-Nankana, Anne Kye-eebo, suspended all final years students of the school for gross misconduct and insubordination leaving the affected students to search for their own accommodation.

While some sought for refuge in nearby public places, others stayed with their relatives and friends in Navrongo whilst writing their West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination(WASSCE).

Alleged rape case

Unconfirmed reports were that some female students were raped at public places by some community members in their quest to seek shelter in the night after the suspension.

But reacting to the matter, headmistress of the school, Mrs.Yizura, said it will be investigated when the students finally report.

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana