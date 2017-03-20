Award winning Ghanaian rapper and philanthropist, Okyeame Kwame, received a United States Presidential Volunteer Service Award on Sunday.

The award was given to him in recognition of his humanitarian efforts in Ghana – the Okyeame Kwame Hepatitis B campaign.

The Presidential Service Award is the highest civilian honour that is granted to US citizens and permanent residents for their voluntary community service towards development.

Okyeame Kwame was given the award by Dr. Pauline Key, on behalf of former American president Barack Obama, with a congratulatory plaque which had an inscription, “Outstanding Humanitarian Service in Ghana.”

This is not the first time Okyeame Kwame has been honored in America. In 2016, he was given a key to the city of Cincinnati for his humanitarian works.

He was also appointed as an iconic figure by the World Hepatitis Alliance.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana