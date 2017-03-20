Tour guides at the Kintampo waterfall site were sacked by some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), when the party came into office, the Chief of Kyeremankoma, the town where the deadly Kintampo waterfall disaster occurred, has revealed.

Nana Effah Guarkuro believes the absence of these tour guides might have contributed to the accident, which claimed the lives of about 18 students of both Wenchi Senior High School and University of Energy and Natural Resources.

Many have since the accident raised questions about safety measures at such tourist sites.

Responding to these concerns on the Citi Breakfast Show, Nana Effah Guarkuro said the site was effectively being managed by some chiefs in the area until some NPP foot soldiers illegally took over.

“It was initially managed by the Chiefs, but after the elections, some members of the NPP claimed that their government is in power and went and took over the place. The case was reported to the Police, the Regional Commander of Police was also here and I reported to him. But nobody has been there since December till this time. NPP foot soldiers have driven out the people who managed the place,” the Chief said.

“When people come, they drive them to different places and told them what to do and what not to do. They have all been driven away. Nobody is there, I was only there with some press men.”

Meanwhile the Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku, is expected to visit the site to ascertain the situation.

How the incident occurred

Reports indicate that, the accident occurred at about 4.30pm on Sunday [March 19, 2017], when a huge tree run off the top of the water fall, descending on the dozens of revelers who were swimming beneath the fall.

An eyewitness, Awudu Isahaku who spoke to Citi News said, “There was a heavy wind in the Kintampo area earlier today… So the huge tree fell at the top and descended onto the people who were swimming in the river beneath the fall. It has killed about 16 people. We are down here with chainsaw machines cutting the trees in attempt to save the many others trapped under the water. Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service and even some traditional leaders are here.”

