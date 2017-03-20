The National Communications Authority (NCA) has directed all mobile network operators to within a month’s time; submit a roadmap to address all concerns of quality of service by customers within Accra and Tema.

It follows the numerous customer complaints to the Authority over quality of service challenges.

These also range from call drops, poor quality of voice and slow internet services among others.

The Acting Director General of the NCA, Joe Anokye who gave the directive further indicated that similar efforts would be extended across the country.

The NCA boss was speaking in a meeting with the Chief Technical Officers of the telecom operators in Accra.

According to Mr. Anokye, both the NCA and the MNOs have a shared responsibility to address issues of quality of service and ensure that consumers are satisfied with the level of service they receive from their respective providers.

He added that ensuring compliance with QoS obligations has always been one of the key challenges for the NCA and in addressing the issue, it was necessary to engage with the CTOs who are directly responsible for these issues within their respective networks.

But the CTOs also identified site acquisition, especially in the high-end residential areas as one of the main challenges impeding the delivery of expected quality of service.

The CTOs present at the meeting involved representatives from MTN, Tigo, Vodafone, Airtel, Glo, and Expresso.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citbusinessnews.com/Ghana