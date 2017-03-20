President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families following the accident at the Kintampo Waterfalls in the Brong Ahafo Region which has so far claimed at least 18 lives.

The accident occurred after a huge tree run off the top of the waterfall, falling onto the scores of revellers swimming beneath the fall.

The deceased and injured persons were students of the Wenchi Senior High School, and the University of Energy and Natural Resource.

In a Facebook post, the President, who is currently away in Switzerland for the Africa CEO Forum, said: “I have learnt with great sadness, the unfortunate incident that occurred at Kintampo Waterfalls. My deepest condolences to the families of all those affected by this unfortunate and tragic incident.”

An eyewitness indicated that the accident occurred at about 4.30pm when there was a heavy gust of wind which felled the tree at the top of the waterfall.

Rescue efforts involved persons with chainsaws cutting the trees in an attempt to save the others who were trapped under water.

Tour guides chased away prior to disaster

Meanwhile, the Chief of Kyeremankoma, the town where the Kintampo Waterfall is located, said tour guides at the Kintampo waterfall site were chased away by some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when the party came into office.

He believes the absence of these tour guides might have contributed to the accident.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana