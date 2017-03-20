The 2017 edition of Citi FM’s Music of Ghanaian Origin [#MOGO2017], will be a perfect opportunity to make a statement for Ghanaian music, musician Amandzeba Nat Brew has stated.

Amandzeba will be performing at the MOGO dinner dance, which will be held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

He will be sharing the stage with the likes of AB Crentsil, Nana Ampadu, Adane Best, Paapa Yankson, Kwabena Kwabena, and Okyeame Kwame.

Chief Moomen and his Wogbejeke crew will also be there to tell the story of Ghanaian music over the years.

“This programme will be an opportunity to make a statement for Ghanaian and highlife music,” he said in an inspiring and deep conversation with the host of the Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Koku Avle.

In the conversation, he spoke on an array of issues, including the need to respect artistic products of Ghana. He also explained that his name ‘Amandzeba’ literally means a son of culture.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana