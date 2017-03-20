The activities of nomadic herdsmen have led to the closure of about six basic schools in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

Tensions had erupted after the nomads started encroaching on some school lands to graze their cattle, leading to students and teachers abandoning their schools in fear of possible attacks.

The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Emmanuel Asiedu Acheampong, confirming the incident to Citi News’ Neil Nii Amatey, said the closure was necessary in anticipation of possible attacks.

“The Fulani threat to the community has affected education in Kwahu East. We have had reports from the district directorate that there is that problem which poses a threat to the security of the children. So the directorate decided to close down schools which will be affected.”

He noted that, no schools or pupils have been attacked by any of the herdsmen as yet, “but generally we have to preempt that [attacks] and therefore, the directorate has closed down selected schools that could be affected.”

Situation under control – Regional Minister

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, has insisted that calm has been restored in the district.

He said all that was left was for assurances to filter through to people who had fled the community in fear.

“… the community members themselves who have fled their communities into other areas are afraid to come back and that is causing the problem. So either today or tomorrow, they will go there and do some kind of outreach to assure them that they have been able to put the situation under control,” Mr. Darfour stated.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana