Former President John Mahama has extended his condolence to the bereaved families of students who lost their lives in Sunday’s ghastly accident at the Kintampo Waterfalls in the Brong Ahafo Region.

At least 18 persons were confirmed dead after a huge tree run off the top of the waterfall, and descended unto the dozens of revelers swimming beneath the fall.

The incident is the most catastrophic domestic tourism accident in Ghana in the last few years.

The former President in a Facebook post on Monday said, “I am keeping the families of the Kintampo falls victims in mind and praying for them. Please comfort their families and pray for them. Let’s also ask the almighty God to heal the injured and receive the souls of the departed into his kingdom.”

In a separate post on Twitter, John Mahama described the incident as “tragic”, and called for support for all the affected families.

“Very sad news of tragic deaths at the Kintampo waterfalls. Sincerest condolences to families of the victims,” Mr. Mahama posted.

Among those confirmed dead were students of Wenchi Senior High School, and the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

The Kintampo Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Desmond Owusu Boampong, told Citi News 17 bodies have so far been retrieved from the water.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana