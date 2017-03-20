President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he is yet to recover from the death of the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jake Obetsebi Lamptey.

Nana Addo, who is currently out of the country for the 5th edition of the Africa CEO Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, in an audio posted on his Facebook page apologized for his absence as the NPP marks one year of Jake’s passing, saying “I have to apologize for not being with you on this, still for me, very sad occasion. But I am there with you in spirit. I’ve had to leave the country to go and do some work in Switzerland. What’s going on there is the biggest gap for me personally in our victory of 7 December 2016. “

Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2016 in London after battling an ailment.

The President, in the audio clip, described Jake as a pillar and stalwart of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition who he would have wished shared in his victory.

“This fine man was a huge pillar and stalwart of the Danquah-Dombo -Busia political tradition. The stalwart of the NPP, the stalwart of the Ghanaian nation, is not with us at a time when his presence would have been very welcome; his mind and his spirit, but that is the way of God and we have to accept it and in fact we rejoice in it. It has always been my expectation that victory which I was sure one day will come no matter how long it took, will be one I will share with a man whom I knew from the very beginning of my life and with whom I stayed friends all through.”

“I have no doubt that he is in a good place. I want all of you to share that sentiment with me,” he added.

The President also extended his condolence to Jake’s family and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying “Once again, I am sorry I am not with you. My spirit is there and my condolence goes out to his valiant wife and his children… All his daughters and all of those who he embraced, loved and fathered. My condolence to all of you.”

“My deepest condolence goes to the New Patriotic Party which continues to experience his absence. We will always miss him. I’ve still been unable to adjust to his absence. God bless him and God bless all of you. Thank you.”

About Jake Obetsebi Lamptey

From 2005 to July 2007, Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey served as the Minister of Tourism and Diasporan Relations under President John Kufuor.

He was the National Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2000 elections, which saw the first constitutional transition of power under the Fourth Republic.

Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey also served as a Chief of Staff for the Kufuor administration.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

