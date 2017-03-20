Despite the brouhaha surrounding President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s ministerial appointments, various interest groups continue to lobby for positions for their preferred personalities.

Latest to join the fray is the Tamale South New Patriotic Party (NPP) coalition, which has appealed to President Nana Addo to appoint Yakubu Yussif, the party’s 2016 Parliamentary candidate for Tamale South constituency.

The coalition is convinced Yakubu Yussif has the expertise to serve in Nana Addo’s administration, hence the appeal.

The convener, Alhaji Baba Alhassan at a news conference in Tamale, stated that, “we have observed with great concern as members of the NPP since President Nana Akufo Addo started appointing people to compose his government. It is worth noting that, so far so good. But it is important for us at the grassroots level of the party to raise our concern regarding the appointment of certain figures in the party who have fought tirelessly since day one as members of the Danquah/Busia/Dombo tradition.

“As the appointing authority, we members of the party in the Tamale South Constituency of the Northern Region wish to crave his [President Nana Addo] indulgence as the commander in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, to consider appointing the 2016 Parliamentary Candidate of the party for the Tamale South Constituency.”

Alhaji Baba Alhassan insisted that, Yakubu Yussif deserved an appointment to re-strategize and wrestle the Tamale South constituency seat from the

“The Tamale South Constituency is the largest constituency among the 31 constituencies in the northern region and for that matter, it is our conviction that, lack of resources always hinders the party’s success in the area.”

“We want to state without any equivocation that, Mr. Yakubu Yussif even before he became the parliamentary candidate, served the party at various levels. To start with, he was a polling station agent for the party during the 1992 elections. As the Parliamentary Candidate, even though the party could not win the seat, he appreciably increased the party’s votes.”

“If he is given any portfolio in government, certainly he will deliver for the Akufo Addo administration. His appointment again will enhance his capacity more, and expose him to partners who can help the party with the needed resources to campaign so far as the 2020 elections is concerned” Alhaji Baba emphasized.

He served notice that the Coalition will eventually petition the President to address their concern.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana