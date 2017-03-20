The Minority in Parliament has called for a thorough investigation into the Kintampo Waterfalls disaster which has left at least 19 persons dead and 22 injured.

In a statement extending commiserations to the bereaved and injured persons, the Minority urged government to “diligently carry full-scale investigations into the Kintampo Waterfalls incident and make the findings public.”

A safety audit of all tourists destinations so as to preserve Ghana’s brand as a tourist destination will also be in order, the Minority stated further.

“… it has become necessary to reassure the Ghanaian populace and to forestall any similar future occurrence by carrying out an immediate safety audit of all tourist destinations with the view of guaranteeing the safety of revelers while also ensuring that Ghana’s international tourism brand is not made to suffer because of this incident which has attracted immense global media coverage.”

The Minority also expressed hope that government would offer some form of financial assistance to the injured, and go a step further to consider providing insurance for tourist sites.

“It is our hope and expectation that Government will assist in offering financial assistance to the injured to help them defray their medical expenses as was the practice when the NDC held political power. Perhaps, after 60 years of independence as a nation, we may now want to consider providing insurance cover for all our recognised tourist sites.”

The accident occurred after a huge tree run off the top of the waterfall, falling onto the scores of revelers swimming beneath the fall.

The deceased and injured persons were students of the Wenchi Senior High School, and the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

Find below the full statement

STATEMENT BY MINORITY OF GHANA’S PARLIAMENT ON THE KINTAMPO WATERFALLS DISASTER

The NDC Minority in Parliament expresses our deepest commiserations with the relations and loved ones of Sunday’s tragedy that occurred at the Kintampo Waterfalls in the Brong Ahafo Region.

We join the nation in praying for the scores injured and for the souls of the 18 departed.

The Minority wishes to commend rescuers including the team from the Ghana National Fire Service and medical staff of Kintampo Municipal Hospital for their timely interventions.

It is most disturbing that this calamity comes at a time the nation is yet to recover from other recent fatalities caused by a surge in motor accidents and suicide cases.

While we grieve, we wish to urge all Ghanaians including journalists to be circumspect in how images from these tragedies are reported and transmitted especially on social media. We ought to be reminded of the dignity of the victims and the sensitivities of their families.

The Minority will like to urge Government to diligently carry out full scale investigations into the Kintampo Waterfalls incident and make the findings public. Additionally, it has become necessary to reassure the Ghanaian populace and to forestall any similar future occurrence by carrying out an immediate safety audit of all tourist destinations with the view of guaranteeing the safety of revellers while also ensuring that Ghana’s international tourism brand is not made to suffer because of this incident which has attracted immense global media coverage.

It is our hope and expectation that Government will assist in offering financial assistance to the injured to help them defray their medical expenses as was the practice when the NDC held political power. Perhaps, after 60 years of independence as a nation, we may now want to consider providing insurance cover for all our recognised tourist sites.

We trust that we can all work together to improve upon the safety and security of all living in Ghana.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana