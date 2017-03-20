The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has expressed her grief and sadness at the loss of life at the Kintampo waterfalls on Sunday.

At least 19 persons, including students, perished and over 20 sustained various degrees of injuries when a storm dragged fallen trees from the top of the waterfall crushing and trapping the people who were swimming below at the time.

The injured have since been sent to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital for treatment.

In a statement signed by the first lady, she described the incident as a tragedy that has stunned the whole country and prayed for a speedy recovery for all the injured persons.

“I am deeply sorry for your loss. There are no words I can offer that will make this any easier. I hope you find some comfort in knowing that the whole of Ghana shares your pain.

I pray that God will comfort and strengthen you during this difficult time. These were all beautiful young souls and we will always remember them as such, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo added.

In a Facebook post, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo who is currently away in Switzerland for the Africa CEO Forum, had also expressed his condolence, describing the situation as an unfortunate and tragic incident.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana