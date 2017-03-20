The Transport Fare Review Committee of the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), has asked all commercial drivers and transport owners to maintain the current transport fares until further notice.

The committee is scheduled to hold one of its bi-annual meetings on March 30, where a decision will be taken.

Already, some commercial drivers have increased their fares, but the committee has said these increases are illegal and has asked commuters not to pay any new fares.

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) General Secretary, Andrews Kwakye, told Citi News that, “the practice is that, we come out with the official price of the road transport office. All that is happening in the system means that they [the new fares] are all illegal. They were not supposed to increase their fares without our consent.”

In the meantime, the GRTCC has asked circuit operators and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), to check their drivers and call them to order.

“By now, the task-force from GPRTU must have moved to the various stations we have identified as having increased their fares, and they are going to work and probably let them come back to the old fares that they were charging,” Mr. Kwakye said.

He further assured that, the GRTCC was “doing some bit of enforcement to bring the situation under control.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifonline.com/Ghana