Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, is in the Brong Ahafo Region at the Kintampo Waterfalls following the tragic accident on Sunday, which claimed 18 lives and left 22 injured.

Accompanying the Vice President were the Interior, National Security and Tourism Ministers, as well as the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister.

Addressing the press, Dr. Bawumia described the accident as a major loss not only for the Brong Ahafo Region but for all of Ghana.

“This bereavement in which we have lost 18 young men and women in the prime of their lives… we have lost them under very tragic circumstances. We will have to continue to pray for their souls as we mourn for their families.”

“We cannot understand. These things are very difficult to understand. So we will allow the necessary investigation to take place whilst we try to see what we can do for the families,” the Vice President added.

The deceased and injured persons were students of the Wenchi Senior High School, and the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

The accident occurred after a huge tree run off the top of the waterfall following strong winds, falling onto the scores of revellers swimming beneath the fall.

The Vice President-led delegation later visited the Kintampo Hospital where Dr. Bawumia donated an undisclosed amount of money to the University of Energy and Natural Resources students on admission.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana