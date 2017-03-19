The Principal of the Sunyani Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Brong Ahafo Region, David Amalba, has called on government to elevate the Sunyani hospital to the status of a teaching hospital to address the health needs of people in the area.

This, according to him, will make the college a resource centre and human resource pool for the region.

He disclosed that the college had successfully obtained full institutional accreditation by the National Accreditation Board, and has also been selected as one of the centres of excellence by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to run courses in B.Sc. Nursing, and therefore appealed for the speedy completion of all paperwork with KNUST to run the programme.

The Principal made these disclosures on Friday at a ceremony to formally admit 516 fresh students into the institution. Out of the number, 403 are females and 113 males, who would be undergoing various training in General Nursing, Midwifery and Nurse Assistant to become professional health personnel.

Addressing the gathering, the Principal of the College, Mr. Amalba, disclosed the institution received total of 2,129 applications with 2,056 meeting the required qualifications. He regretted that only 516 representing 24.2 percent could be admitted due to limited infrastructure and facilities at the school.

He tasked the students to take their studies seriously as their continuous stay in the college and completion of their programmes depend on academic performance and discipline by conforming to the ethics of the profession.

He called for closer collaboration between the institution and Doctors/Nurses in the hospital to train and offer mentorship to the students.

“As students, you are expected to demonstrate a high sense of discipline both in the institution and the clinical area. You should exhibit the qualities of a good nurse wherever you find yourself which includes respect for authority and clients, honesty, confidentiality, obedience and trustworthiness,” he emphasized.

Mr. Amalba said the school obtained 83.6 and 98.7 percents in the 2016 licensing examinations for the General Nursing and Registered Nurse Assistants, and this will inspire the students to achieve more successes for the college.

On challenges facing the school, the Principal mentioned lack of accommodation facilities for students and staff compelling most of them to stay out of campus, expansion of the dining hall to accommodate increasing students intake, construction of a conference hall, and provision of teaching and learning materials as the major challenges facing the institution, and therefore appealed to government and stakeholders for support.

He appealed to parents to support their wards’ education and welfare to enable them contribute to development of the nation.

The Ohemaa (Queenmother) of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Yaa Nyamaa, who chaired the function, appealed to the students to take their studies seriously by attending lectures, and also take their practical training at hospitals seriously to make them worthy professionals.

–

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana