The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), has expressed concern with the high rate of absenteeism in basic schools in the country.

According to the key national development partner, if the practice was not immediately brought under control, most basic schools would score zero percent in Basic Education Certificate Examination in three years time.

Mr. Charles Dzradosi, a Social Policy Specialist with UNICEF, raised the concern at the Brong-Ahafo Regional launch of the 2016 Ghana District Table (DLT) in Sunyani.

The DLT is a simple ranking tool showing national progress towards delivering development across the country’s 216 Districts.

As an independent tool for promoting social accountability, the table is produced on an annual basis by UNICEF Ghana, and the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana).

Mr. Dzradosi recommended an urgent directive from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, to ensure that the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies take the lead to tackle the issues in a more proactive manner.

He explained that, the local government service recognized the DLT as an objective assessment initiative that had the potential to engender competition among MMDAs, stimulate district level performance and further deepen efforts at decentralization.

Source: GNA