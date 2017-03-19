Tottenham proved they were more than able to cope without star striker Harry Kane as they strengthened their grip on second place against Southampton.

Mauricio Pochettino selected Heung-min Son to lead the Spurs attack in the absence of his key man and the alteration translated into three points as Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli flourished at White Hart Lane.

Spurs got the ball rolling when Moussa Dembele turned his marker, before slipping in Eriksen to take aim on goal. And the Dane collected the ball seamlessly, finding the far corner with an arrowed finish.

Alli, at his menacing best, was pulling the Saints defence wherever he pleased, and a careless tackle by Steven Davis gifted the hosts a chance to double their lead from the penalty spot.

After being clipped in the box, Alli took responsibility from the spot as he sent Fraser Forster the wrong way, leaving Spurs in total command.

But Southampton should have had a penalty of their own on the stroke of half time as Ben Davies clattered into Dusan Tadic when attempting to clear his lines.

The Welsh international, deputising for the injured Danny Rose, gave Tadic an almighty whack in the thigh, but referee Andre Marriner judged the incident to be accidental and not worthy of a whistle.

Claude Puel’s side, however, were the benefactors of an uncharacteristic mistake from former defender Toby Alderweireld, as James Ward-Prowse capitalised at the back post following good work from Ryan Bertrand early in the second half.

The Saints pressed for a second but Pochettino’s men showed why they have the joint-best defensive record in the league, as they held out for a 10th consecutive home league win at White Hart Lane.

Source: Talksport