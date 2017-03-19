President Akufo-Addo has assured stakeholders in the creative arts industry that his government will be efficient in working to boost the potential of the industry.

According to him, the government has already put in place measures to transform the literary arts industry.

The President said his government is committed to building ultra-modern theaters in Tamale, Kumasi and Takoradi to promote local arts.

“We are committed to building multi-purpose theaters in Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale. It is sad that it has taken this long, but we should make good this serious omission in our artistic and cultural infrastructure,” the president said.

Speaking at the 10th Anniversary of Ghana International School’s annual Drama night, Nana Akufo-Addo bemoaned the seeming neglect of the book industry in the country.

He expressed worry that most books on Ghana’s history and culture were published overseas rather than in the country.

He has however pledged government’s commitment to support local authorship.

“My government has put in place plans to promote the literary arts, by encouraging our writers and publishers to produce books that portray are rich culture. Today, the most beautiful books on Ghana’s culture are predominantly written by foreigners or published abroad. We intend to support the book industry and promote local authorship.”

“The music industry is going to be given a boost to meet its potential. We’ll source support and enforce priority piracy law for the industry to promote our musicians,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana