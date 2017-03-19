President Nana Akufo-Addo today [Sunday], left Ghana for Geneva, Switzerland, to attend the 5th edition of the Africa CEO Forum.

The forum will bring together Chief Executive Officers of the largest African and international companies, and political decision makers from more than 40 African countries and investors on the continent.

President Akufo-Addo will also hold meetings with Mr. Michael Sidibe, the Executive Director of UNAIDS; the Swiss Minister for Economic Affairs, Johann Schneider-Ammann; and with the Ghanaian community in Geneva.

The theme for 2017 Africa CEO Forum is “Rethinking Africa’s business model.

The President is scheduled to return to Ghana on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana