League leaders Aduana Stars tasted their first loss after going down 2-1 to Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast.

Nicholas Gyan’s 6th goal of the season and a strike from Osman Mohammed gave the home side the win while Tanko Mohammed’s goal for Aduana turned out to be the consolation.

Olympics were three minutes from grabbing their first win of the season when Bismark Oppong struck an equaliser for Medeama to end the match at 1-1. Olympics had taken the lead through Douglas Opoku.

Despite the draw, Olympics moved to 12th on 7 points following the awarding of three points to them by the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee after Bolga All Stars were found guilty of fully paying their officiating fees from the 2016 Division One League season.

Bolga got their first win of the season after a 2-1 result against Bechem United.

Hafiz Konkoni and Maxwell Frimpong scored for Bolga All Stars and Eric Owusu got the goal for Bechem United.

Tetteh Nortey got the only goal as Elmina Sharks beat AshGold at the Ndoum Stadium.

WAFA were 2-0 winners against Berekum Chelsea with goals coming from Emmanuel Boateng and Komlan Agbegniadan.

Liberty and defending league champions Wa All Stars drew goalless in Dansoman.

–

By: Citi Sports Desk