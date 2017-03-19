A native of Bimbilla and a worker at Ecobank in Accra, Alhassan Haruna, has donated some hospital equipment to the Bimbilla District Hospital in the Nanumba North district of the Northern Region.

Issahaku Ben Hussein, who presented the equipment on behalf of Alaskan Haruna, appealed to youth and other stakeholders in the area to emulate the kind gesture of Haruna by channeling their resources in assisting the hospital to save lives rather than buying arms to destroy life and property.

“The equipment that has been presented to the hospital is in recognition of that fact that the people need good and quality healthcare. This is the type of activities we want to see in the Bimbilla community.”

“People must avoid channelling their resources towards procuring arms to destroy lives and properties. They should be looking at what to do to help the hospital so that a lot of people can benefit instead of destroying lives and properties. We want to appeal to the youth to work towards peace in the Bimbilla community.”

The district director of the Bimbilla hospital, Dadia Stephen, pledged that the equipment will be taken proper care of and that it will be put good use.

“This is what we ‘ve been yearning for. It is our prayer that these items that have been received by the facility will go a long way to help us to serve the populace. We want to say a very big thank you to the donor and also want to assure him that the items donated will be taken care of so that they can last and serve the purpose for which they were procured.”

The equipment included two wheelchairs, one examination couch, one stretcher and one blood pressure assessment apparatus.

–

By: Mohammed Aminu M Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana