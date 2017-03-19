A group calling itself the Concerned Youth of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bawku Central constituency of the Upper East Region, has expressed its displeasure over what it considers a neglect of the constituency by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The group could not fathom why Bawku Central constituency was left out in the appointments of ministers, deputy ministers and other relevant positions by President Akufo-Addo despite numerous competent persons from the area who could support execute government’s transformational agenda.

Speaking at a press conference in Bawku on Saturday, spokesperson for the group, Bagura Yahuza, argued that, the immense contribution of the constituency to the party’s victory over the years cannot be underestimated hence they must be compensated with an appointment.

He mentioned Lawyer Mohammed Tahiru, Lawyer Majeed Amandi, Agbanwa Gabiana, Seidu Abdulai among others, as competent persons who can help the President succeed if given the opportunity.

Mr. Yahuza intimated that, President Akufo-Addo must appoint one of their own to his government by close of March, 2017 or incur their wrath.

“The Bawku Central constituency has always remained faithful and loyal to the NPP since 1992. In fact, the constituency has contributed significantly in both human and financial resources, as the largest contributor of votes to the NPP’s fortunes in the Upper East Region.

“Despite our loyalty to the Danquah-Busia-Dombo political tradition, none of our active and competent members in the constituency has been appointed to serve in the ministerial positions of Nana Addo’s government. We are appealing to president Nana Addo that by the end of March, he should include our own in his government or else we will advice ourselves accordingly. If we are pushed to the wall, we shall leave the NPP to join other parties”

Meanwhile, on the appointment of a Municipal Chief Executive for the area, the group is of the strong conviction that, either Mr. Abubakar Iddrisu Bawa or Amadu Moqtar be considered by the President to serve the people of Bawku.

“We know of some party executives already in Accra trying to manipulate to their advantage who should be appointed the MCE for Bawku. Any appointment apart from the two names will not be in the best interest of President Nana Addo.”

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana