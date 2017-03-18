Vodafone Ghana has reassured its customers of quality services in line with the global digitalization of the telecommunications industry.

Vodafone Ghana’s Head of Communications, Ebenezer Amankwah was speaking at the annual Vodafone Ghana Media Roundtable meeting in Tamale.

Ebenezer Amankwah on the sidelines in a Citi News interview said, “as a company, our customer focus is to give every customer unmatched experiences.”

“There are issues that people might come up with because we are dealing with technology as we move along but our commitment to the customer as Vodafone is that we are committed to making sure that they have the best of experience on our network and that is why we have so spent $2 billion on our infrastructure and in our quality to make sure that the customer gets the best.”

He added that Vodafone Ghana was committed to ensure value for money saying, “competition is very crucial and at Vodafone we embrace competition because we think that it gives the customer more options and more quality.”

Ebenezer Amankwa reiterated Vodafone Ghana’s determination to invest more into education and health infrastructure as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We have transitioned to a super net service provider and we are committed to our workforce through our Corporate Social Responsibility.”

Vodafone Ghana’s External Affairs Director, Gayheart Mensah allayed fears that Vodafone Customers conversations could be tapped.

He made reference to the proposed Spy Bill which local telecom service providers kicked against its passage into law to enable national security operatives intrude people’s privacy on phone.

Gayheart Mensah welcomed constructive criticisms from the media and its subscribers and promised them rapid response to their genuine concerns.

Retired Diplomat and Veteran Journalist, Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere emboldened the media to be guided by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) code of conduct.

According to him, media freedom does not warrant irresponsible journalism.

He also cautioned Ghanaian Journalists against acting as “Spin doctors” of politicians for favours.

Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere outlined the pros and cons of social media (New media) and urged Journalists to refrain from its abuse.

The speakers responded to questions from the participants and pledged Vodafone Ghana’s quest to sustain the annual roundtable media engagements.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana