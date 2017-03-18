A soldier stormed the Benkum Senior High Secondary School at Larteh in the Eastern Region on Friday, to assault a teacher who allegedly slapped his son, a student in the school.

The soldier, Warrant Officer (W/O) Adu-Bekoe, is the father of a final year general arts student, Samuel Odei, who is also a basketball player of the school.

Samuel Odei reportedly called his father to inform him about an incident between him and a mathematics teacher, Kwadwo Darko, which led to the teacher slapping him.

Samuel Odei did not take the incident lightly, and proceeded to tell his father about it who, within two hours, came to the school with other two military colleagues all clad in uniforms to assault the maths teacher in the full glare of some students and teachers of the school.

It is unclear what might have caused the teacher to slap the student, but for the timely intervention of the Larteh and Akropong Police, the situation would have gotten out of hand, as the incident caused growing tension and unrest among some staff members and students, who were fed up and nearly retaliated at a point.

A teacher of the school who witnessed the incident and tried to intervene, narrated to Citi News that “at around 5:00pm on Friday, W/O Adu-Bekoe in the company of other two military officers all in green camouflage, came to the school with a taxi cab, and all three headed straight to the headmaster’s office.

“…After a short while, I sighted one of the military men and W/O Adu-Bekoe holding and dragging Mr. Kwadwo Darko the maths teacher by the waist of his trousers, they hit him as they dragged him along so I hurriedly called in some of the teachers to help intervene.”

He added that “the maths teacher who also functions on the Prep Committee of the school had his shirt all torn and a serious argument ensued between the teachers and the military men, but police personnel from both Larteh and Akropong arrived to control the situation at around 6:00pm.”

The teacher continued that, the police then led the 3 military personnel, the victim Mr. Darko, the Assistant headmaster and the Headmaster to the latter’s office where they held a short meeting and then moved to the Akropong Police station.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana