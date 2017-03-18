The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has made a passionate appeal to workers and residents of Banda Ahenkro who have fled from the community to return and carry on with their duties without fear, as adequate security has been put in place to ensure their safety.

The Minster, who hs the chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), gave the assurance on Thursday at Banda Ahenkro, when he and other members of REGSEC visited the area on a fact-finding mission and to interact with the chiefs and community members following threats by an unknown group of an impending attack on non-indigenes.

He assured residents that the security agencies will get to the bottom of matter and that anyone or group of persons found to be behind the threats will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The threats, has brought fear and panic among some public workers particularly nurses and teachers who for fear for their lives have fled the area, resulting in in the closure of as many of 40 schools.

Citi News checks at the Banda Health Centre revealed that, only 3 staff; a ward assistance, a lab technician and a labourer were at post at the time of the visit by the team.

The Regional Minister in an interaction with the staff commended them for taking up the challenge to run the facility and appealed to those who left to return to contribute their quota to development as security is being reinforced.

Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh earlier on paid a courtesy call on the chief of the area, Nana Kwadwo Sito I, who expressed regret about the incident and pledged his council’s support to address the matter.

He said the development had given the area a bad image and heightened unnecessary tension among the people, a situation much detrimental to the area’s development.

Nana Sito I also appealed to workers who had fled the town to return to work to rekindle the cordial relationship that exists between them and the community members.

Earlier, the Minister paid a courtesy call on the Regional House of Chiefs where he assured them of initiating projects to bring development to the area.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Techi-Poku, has said that adequate security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana