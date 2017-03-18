Vice President Dr, Mahamadu Bawumia, has hinted that government will in the next few weeks; announce a policy plan to fight illegal mining popular called Galamsey.

Speaking at a round table conference organised by the Institute of Green Growth Solution, he said a group of experts are currently developing a document which will outline the modalities in fighting the menace.

Whilst acknowledging the fact that such a policy will face resistance from the illegal miners, the Vice President was quick to indicate government’s determination to fight the menace head-on.

Describing the menace of illegal mining as disturbing, he said it was “something that as a country, we should not take lightly. The water shortages that we are seeing across the country is very much linked to environmental degradation.”

He revealed that the “the President has instituted a major request that we come up with a policy paper. Some experts are currently working on this, specifically on galamsey.”

“It will have to take a lot of political will to deal with this matter, but it has to be dealt with even though you will have powerful interest groups behind these activities,” he added.

In the meantime, one innovation in the fight against galamesy Ghanaians could witness will be use of drones, as mentioned by the Minister of Lands and Forestry, John Peter Amewu.

Mr. Amewu also said the government was talking to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to plant trackers into earth moving equipment mostly used in galamsey operations.

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana