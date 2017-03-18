The Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has expressed confidence in club head coach Frank Nuttal’s ability to handle big games.

Struggling Hearts host joint leaders Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in what will be the new head coach’s first clash against Kotoko.

But Kwame Opare Addo says the Scottish tactician is very experienced in handling derby games and is well aware of the enormity of the clash against Kotoko on Sunday.

“This is a coach who understands football very well. As a player he played for Celtic and Rangers, and if you know the rivalry between the two clubs you will know he has been well prepared for the Hearts of Oak assignment.

When he came in from day one, we briefed him on the strength and weaknesses of all the teams that we are competing with, and the most important one which is against Kumasi Asante Kotoko which every Hearts of Oak fan wants to win.

It is one game that we cannot afford to lose. So he is aware and is preparing for the game,” he said.

Hearts who are without a home win over their rivals in over six years, will go into the as underdogs, and will be hoping to win to put an end to their poor run of form.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana