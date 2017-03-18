Leicester City have been drawn against Spanish side Atletico Madrid in their maiden Champions League quarter-final.

The Premier League champions progressed to the last eight by beating Spanish title-chasers Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate.

Leicester will play the first leg against last year’s beaten finalists away from home on 12 April, with the return leg on 18 April.

Holders Real Madrid face Bayern Munich, while Barcelona take on Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund play Monaco.

“Facing a team who have reached the final in two of the past three seasons is a massive challenge but it’s just the kind of tie you expect in the quarter-finals of the Champions League,” said Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare.

“Atletico Madrid are a very good team with some fantastic individuals with experience in the competition, but we’ll be ready to give everything to progress.

“It will be a brilliant occasion for our supporters and for everyone at the club, but before the players can begin to think about these games, we have Premier League matches to come that are of huge significance to our season.

“They will be our sole focus.”

Atletico are the only side left in the quarter-finals who Leicester have previously played, but the Foxes have not beaten the Spaniards in their four previous meetings.

Diego Simeone’s side were beaten by neighbours Real Madrid on penalties in last season’s Champions League final.

The 2014 Spanish champions are fourth in La Liga this season, five points adrift of third-placed Sevilla.

Full draw:

Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Leicester City (Eng)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) v Monaco (France)

Bayern Munich (Germany) v Real Madrid (Spain)

Juventus (Italy) v Barcelona (Spain)

–

