The Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, has said the security situation around the world has assumed a dimension that requires Ghana to prepare adequately to combat emerging threats.

He said some of these threats are terrorism, cybercrime and drug trafficking.

Mr. Kan-Dapaah said this when he accompanied Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior, to call on the Minister for Defence, Mr. Dominic Nitiwul, during a lunch meeting in Accra.

He said a number of security-related incidents had occurred in some neighbouring countries, and therefore one of the major challenges facing the country was to prepare adequately to counter any threat likely to confront Ghana.

Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security, who accompanied the committee members, said he and the Defence Minister wanted to have the opportunity to meet the committee as a team.

He said it is important that both groups know each other and set to work together.

Before arriving at the Black Star Square, the National Security Minister said the team visited the Dog Academy of the Ghana Armed Forces, and expressed the view that dogs are a very important resource in helping the nation to confront these emerging threats.

Meanwhile, Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior have expressed their readiness and willingness to assist and cooperate with the Minister for Defence and the heads of other security services on security matters.

The Committee also urged the Ministry for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, to engage more with the committee in terms of contribution and suggestions.

Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd), the Chairman of the Committee, called on the Minister not to see the Committee as a body seeking to police the Ministry, but as “partners” on the same bearing for the development of the country.

On his part, the Defence Minister said this first meeting was the beginning of a series of engagements between his Ministry and the MPs.

He reiterated the need for Parliament to get closer to the Executive, and urged the MPs not to hesitate to make any suggestions they thought necessary.

Source: GNA