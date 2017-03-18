Ghana is set to host the maiden edition of the Dubai-Africa Partnership for Better Health Roadshow in Accra at the Kempinski Hotel on 20th and 21st March, 2017.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in association with Dubai Health Experience (DXH), is organizing the roadshow to avail to Ghanaians the excellent medical services offered in Dubai.

The roadshow was created targeting Africa, and will take place in several African Countries. In West Africa, it will be in Ghana and Nigeria.

It will then continue to East Africa, visiting Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Nairobi in Kenya; Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa, and end in Morocco, North Africa.

Themed around building strategic partnerships and the exploration of a range of services that Dubai-based health and medical providers have to offer, the Dubai-Africa Partnership for Better Health Roadshow 2017, will be supporting Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), medical centers, and private hospitals from primarily specialty areas such as Cosmetic Surgery, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiology, General Diagnostics and Neurosurgery.

Renowned for its firm grip on tourism, Dubai is ready to showcase the capability of its medical sector to the world through the roadshow.

Source: Dubai-Africa Partnership for Better Health Roadshow