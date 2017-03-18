Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has lauded assembly members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) for contributing to the removal of former KMA Chief Executive, Kojo Bonsu.

Simon Osei Mensah said their action will serve as a deterrent to anyone who occupies the position of the Kumasi Metropolitan chief executive.

Referring to them as “gallant fighters”, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah said the assembly members “fought for a good cause, and you fought until you achieved your aims and objectives.”

“This should send a signal to whoever is coming to take up that position, that there is a force to reckon with if you go wayward, and that should alert the person who is coming to take the position not to take such quality assembly members for granted. And that when they pursue a genuine course, they will make sure they pursue it to the end and to the fullest.”

The Regional Minister was speaking to assembly members at the just ended election where members fully endorsed President Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the Kumasi metropolitan chief executive position.

The former Kumasi mayor, Kojo Bonsu, tendered in his resignation as Kumasi Metropolitan chief executive after several calls from the Asanteman Council for his removal from office in 2016.

The Asanteman Council alleged that Kojo Bonsu had unilaterally removed Amoamanhene, Nana Agyenim Boateng from the Kejetia Market project board without informing the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana