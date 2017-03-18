There was uneasy calm at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Friday night [March 17], following violent clashes between some student groups.

At least 3 people were left seriously injured in the clashes that ensued between some students believed to be from the University of Ghana’s (UG) Commonwealth Hall, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s (KNUST) Unity Hall, and the University of Cape Coast’s Ogua Hall.

The groups from KNUST and the University of Ghana were in Cape Coast upon the invitation of Atlantic Hall (ATL) which was celebrating its hall week.

According to reports, the students from KNUST and UG launched an attack on residents of Oguaa Hall who prevented them from visiting their hall.

Students from ATL Hall joined in the clash that led to some students being stabbed and Oguaa Hall being vandalized.

The hall’s bus and some vehicles belonging to some lecturers had their windscreens and other parts destroyed in the process.

Some students on campus alleged that, the police who were called in to restore calm fired tear gas to disperse the agitated crowd.

A joint police and military team are currently at the school to prevent any further clashes.

The injured students are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

