The cast and crew of Ghana’s very own epic, WogbeJeke, which has thrilled Ghanaians over the past couple of years, will perform at this year’s Music of Ghana Origin (#MOGO2017).

Wogbejeke, a delightfully overwhelming experience, captures over two thousand years of history in two hours.

Over the past couple of years, the production has been staged at various venues for thousands of Ghanaians and makes a big entry onto the MOGO stage with a performance based on the changing times in the Ghanaian music industry.

At MOGO, the Wogbejeke crew will tell the story of highlife and hiplife music over the years employing through drama, music, dance and poetry.

The producers have promised a night to remember when they mount the stage at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel come Saturday March 25.

The main acts billed to perform on the night include A.B. Crentsil, Amandzeba, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Adane Best, Paapa Yankson, Kwabena Kwabena, Okyeame Kwame and some other surprise appearances.

The 2017 MOGO Dinner Dance is sponsored by GCB Bank Limited and Freight Consult, and is powered by Citi 97.3FM.

–

By: Kojo Akoto Boateng/citifmonline.com