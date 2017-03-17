The 2016 District League Table has revealed that not a single community in the entire 16 metropolitan, municipal and districts in the Greater Accra Region has been certified as open-defecation free.

All the communities in the region scored zero in the assessment of household access to toilet facilities.

Each household is by policy required to have a toilet facility in it, and the district league table measured the implementation of this policy at the community level by the various MMDAs. Research Officer at the Center for Democratic Governance (CDD) Ghana, Mohammed Awal blames this on poor urban planning.

The District League table is an assessment of the performance of MMDAs in Education, Health, Security, Water, Sanitation & Governance. The Districts are thus measured on indicators such as BECE pass rate, rural water coverage, and community open defecation certification.

It also measures the MMDAs on skilled delivery services in the health sector, police to population coverage and FOAT performance.

Overall, La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal, Tema Metropolitan, and Awutu Senya East Municipal topped the 2016 League Table, while North Tongu, Ekumfi, and East Gonja Districts came last.

Below is the 2016 district league table:

By: Sixtus Dong Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

