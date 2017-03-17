Former President, John Mahama, has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will “bounce back.”

It is unclear what may have inspired the former President’s comment, and what message he seeks to carry across, especially when there is uncertainty as to whether or not he would be contesting the 2020 elections.

But according to him, members of the party must help to strengthen the party’s base to ensure that it returns to power.

In a social media update via his Twitter page, the former president said the cause of the party’s loss was “multifaceted” but called for calm among supporters.

“The NDC will bounce back!! Cause of our loss is multifaceted. We need calm nerves & hard work to strengthen the base of party. #JMLegacy.”

John Mahama lost in his bid to remain president for another 4-year term. He was defeated by the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo who had unsuccessfully contested to be president on two previous occasions.

Nana Akufo-Addo polled 5,716,026 votes, representing 53.85 percent of valid votes cast, against John Dramani Mahama’s 4,731,277 votes.

Many described the victory as historic, since no incumbent president in Ghana’s recent history had lost by such margin. The National Democratic Congress (NDC), subsequently formed a 13-member committee to investigate the cause of the party’s defeat in the December 7 polls.

The committee, formed by the NDC’s National Executive Committee (NEC), and approved by its Council of Elders, is being chaired by a Former Minister of Finance and Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Kwesi Botchwey.

The Committee is currently meeting various stakeholders across the country in carrying out it’s mandate, although some of the meetings have been engrossed in confusion.

Angry NDC members hold executives ‘hostage’ over election defeat

Some foot soldiers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region, on Thursday prevented their regional party executives from engaging in a scheduled meeting at the Koforidua Eredec Hotel.

The irate foot soldiers blocked the entrance of the hotel with logs, stones and motorcycles, which caused some regional party executives to flee the scene.

Below are the members of the fact-finding committee:

Kwesi Botchwey Edward Doe Adjaho (Former Speaker of Parliament) Alhaji Hudu Yahaya Naval Capt. Asase Gyimah William Ahadzi (director of research at the NDC headquarters) Ibrahim Zuberu, (Lecturer at Accra Technical University and member of NDC) Razak Abu (Researcher at NDC’s Development Challenge) Juliana Azumah Mensah (Former MP for Agotime-Ziope) Barbarah Serwah Asamoah Four (4) members from NDC parliamentary caucus (including Minority Leader)

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor