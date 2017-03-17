Confusion broke out in the Eastern Region Friday afternoon between some executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), at a sitting of the Dr. Kwesi Botchwey-led committee, aimed at diagnosing the party’s loss in the December 2016 elections.

This comes after some foot soldiers of the party prevented regional executives for engaging in a similar meeting with the fact-finding committee on [Thursday] at the Eredec Hotel in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.

The committee was scheduled to meet NDC branch executives from Asougyamang, Asesewa, Odumase and Somanya constituencies, to deliberate on issues which led to their defeat in the December elections.

Denis Astu Benya,the spokesperson for a group calling itself “The Concerned Youth of NDC” in Lower manya, who confirmed the clash to Citi News, accused a branch chairman of the party, David Hormenu Walter of assaulting their leader, Doe David, a former TEIN Vice President.

They claimed that he ordered his body guards to descend on them as they tried to present a petition to Dr. Kwesi Botchwey calling for the resignation of all party branch executives.

He said “we heard that Kwesi Botchwey committee will be meeting party executives so we decided to organize ourselves once again and send our petition to him and also tell him our grievances, as our leader tried to approach Dr. Kwasi Botchwey to hand over our petition to him, chairman David Walter walked to him tried to prevent him from doing so and started assaulting him, he then called their body guards to descend on us and the scene was not pleasant at all”

The spokesperson added that, the police was later called in to restore order. “The police swiftly moved in to separate us but our leader has lodged a complaint of assault at the police station against chairman Walter.”

The group on several occasions this year locked the party office, preventing branch executives from operating, and also petitioned both Regional and National executives of the party calling for their branch executives to step down as they believe they caused the party’s poor performance during the December elections.

All attempts to reach the party chairman Mr. David Hormenu Walter for his reaction, have proved futile.

NDC will bounce back – Mahama

This comes barely hours after former President, John Mahama, said on twitter that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will “bounce back.” He said members of the party must help to strengthen the party’s base to ensure that it returns to power.

–

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana