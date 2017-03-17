Iddrisu Musah Superior has been overwhelmingly confirmed as the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE).

He secured hundred percent of the total votes of 57 to serve as the Tamale MCE of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s government.

The confirmation was held at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Friday, March 17.

As a youth activist who understands the geopolitical dynamics of the Tamale Metropolis, an elated Iddrisu Musah Superior reaffirmed his commitment to change the area in line with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) transformational agenda.

According to him, residents of Tamale through their elected representatives at the Assembly have decided to move forward.

“We have decided that we are collectively ready for development,” Iddrisu Musah Superior remarked.

He called for peaceful co-existence to attract investors and development partners. Iddrisu Musah Superior promised to liaise with traditional, religious and opinion leaders in the metropolis in his quest to meet the aspirants of the people.

He thanked President Nana Akufo Addo for the confidence reposed in him, and pledged his commitment to live up to expectation. Some residents of Tamale at the event in a Citi News interview expressed confidence in Musah Superior’s ability to accomplish the task.

They however advised him to operate an open door administration and seek guidance and counseling from technocrats at the Assembly and beyond.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana