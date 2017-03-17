The Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, has said that his administration will work to revamp the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the service, to meet international standards.

According to him, the directorate will now serve a dual purpose of protecting lives and also ensuring that the service regains the trust of the public.

Asante-Apeatu made the comment at the closing ceremony of the Junior Command Course at the Ghana Police Command and Staff College at Winneba in the Central region.

“Let me assure you that the Ghana Police Service remains committed to enforcing road traffic regulation without fear or favour. As part of Ghana Police reformation strategies, the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate will undergo a robust restructuring. The objective is to establish a more professional and civil oriented Motor Traffic and Transport Department that will effectively discharge its mandate without reproach,” he said.

Mr. Asante-Apeatu announced that, he had directed a nationwide recruitment and retraining process to equip officers of the MTTD with the skill to deliver on their mandate.

“The department deserves a new look. In this regard, I have directed a nationwide internal recruitment, screening, and retraining of all personnel who will constitute the MTTD. When this is done, I’m expecting nothing but world-class police officers, who better serve all of us road users.”

He further expressed the hope that following the restructuring process, the MTTD will deal decisively with recalcitrant road users.

“I’m expecting a traffic department that will decisively deal with recalcitrant and reckless road users. Above all, I’m expecting a traffic police department that will add more value to our work.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

