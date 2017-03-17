A Psychiatric Specialist at the Psychiatric Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Albert Sedohia, has confirmed to Citi News that Evelyn Boakye, the Mawarko kitchen employee who was allegedly assaulted by her Lebanese supervisor, attempted suicide Thursday evening.

According to Dr. Sedohia, Evelyn nearly succeeded in ending her life, but for the intervention of her relatives who rushed her to the hospital.

“She could possibly have killed herself easily…People are complaining that she is pushing someone to jail or pay compensation so she is feeling very guilty. She is blaming herself so she could have possibly committed suicide if her brother and other relatives were not keeping a close eye on her.”

He revealed further that, she was admitted at the Psychiatric Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after battling with some mental challenges ostensibly as a result of the situation.

“When the psychologist was informed about the case, he did not know it was severe so the psychologist assessed her yesterday [Thursday], and realized that it was just beyond physiological intervention so he was referred for psychological evaluation. I realized that she was severely traumatized and she is currently not stable, and that warranted us to admit and put her on medication. I am just coming from the ward to see her. She is responding to treatment. She is responding to treatment gradually. It is going to take sometime but she will come out of it.”

Lawyer to file civil suit against Marwako

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the assault victim, Francis Xavier Sosu, has indicated that he intends to file a civil lawsuit against Mawarko Fast Foods after an Accra Magistrate Court on Thursday, granted bail to Jihad Chabaan, the supervisor at the centre of the alleged assault.

Mr. Chabaan is alleged to have dipped Evelyn’s face into blended pepper at the Abelemkpe branch of the fast food chain. The Management of Marwako suspended the supervisor after the allegations emerged.

The Lawyer noted that, the suit and any related actions will be based on the instruction of the victim and her family.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah

