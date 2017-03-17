Citi News can confirm that the victim at the centre of the Mawarko saga, Evelyn Boakye, has been admitted at the psychiatric department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to a source close to her family, she has been experiencing suicidal tendencies.

She is said to have been receiving treatment over the past few days. But she was admitted yesterday [Thursday] when her situation worsened with serious abnormalities after she left court leading to her admission.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the assault victim, Francis Xavier Sosu, has indicated he intends to file a civil lawsuit against Mawarko Fast Foods after an Accra Magistrate Court on Thursday, granted bail to Jihad Chabaan, the supervisor who has been charged with assault.

Mr. Chabaan is alleged to have dipped Evelyn’s face into blended pepper at the Abelemkpe branch of the fast food chain. The Management of Marwako suspended the supervisor after the allegations emerged.

The Lawyer noted that the suit and any related actions will be on the instruction of the victim and her family.

The Police granted Mr. Chaaban bail to the sum of GHc 20,000 with two sureties, and as part of his bail conditions, he is expected to report to the Tesano District Police Station every Tuesday and Friday.

The magistrate court adjourned the case to March 20, 2017, to allow the defence counsel continue the cross-examination of the victim.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana