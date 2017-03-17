The Centre for Democratic Governance, (CDD), has said there is no guarantee President Nana Akufo-Addo’s large government would translate to the realization his transformational agenda.

President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of 110 ministers and deputies, has been met with widespread criticism, with the CDD itself saying it set a negative record for Ghana, but the president has defended his government size, saying the unprecedented problems confronting Ghana demands a large government.

He insisted that the problems facing the country, including a decline in the agriculture sector, corruption, the low growth rate of the economy, and the revenue leaks, require bold measures to address them.

In a Citi News interview, the Head of Research and Programs at the CDD, Dr. Franklin Oduro, said the large government size could present Ghana with additional problems, and suggested that the decision may not have been well-thought through.

“There is no doubt that there was some basis in which the president considered making those appointments, but it is also important to note that, there is no evidence to suggest that by appointing such large numbers, they are able to solve the problems that the president is talking about,” Dr. Oduro said.

“We haven’t thought about the potential of inefficiencies, improper coordination and the impact that it might have on the bureaucracy which is already weak, and also the cost that it would add to the national purse. In all of this, we have to weigh the pros and cons.”

“There are also concerns, in our view, with duplication in terms of some of those appointments, the potential for conflict and improper coordination and also the effect it might have on the bureaucracy and even on parliament,” Dr. Oduro said.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana